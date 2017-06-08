Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Parker Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to celebrate the 40th year of Parker Days Festival at O’Brien Park in Parker, Colorado June 8 – 11, 2017.

More than 210,000 people will descend on Parker for 3 ½ days of great summer fun. Parker Days is consistently one of the top family festivals in the Denver metro area and has won numerous statewide awards.

Bret Michaels concert tickets are $35 for general admission. Tickets are on sale at ParkerDaysFestival.com. Parker Days Festival is one of the largest family festivals in Colorado and brings more than 210,000 people to the community in June. This year’s event runs June 8-11, 2017 in downtown Parker. Thursday night activities will include the Bret Michaels kick-off concert and carnival rides. The full festival activities run June 9 -11. For the latest information, visit ParkerDaysFestival.com.