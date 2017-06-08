× Medical helicopter lands on I-25 frontage road after crash south of Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A medical helicopter landed on the Interstate 25 frontage road south of Castle Rock after a major crash Thursday afternoon.

Initially, the Colorado State Patrol said they may need to shut I-25 down to land the chopper, but the landing only caused a brief lane closure on the southbound side.

Officials later said four people were rushed to the hospital in ambulances. There was no information about the extent of their injuries but the CSP said their were no fatalities.

The two vehicles involved in the crash are a 2006 Acura SUV and 2006 Subaru, CSP officials told FOX31 Denver.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash but the CSP in Castle Rock is investigating.

The frontage road is expected to remain closed “for a while,” CSP officials said.