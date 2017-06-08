LUSH’s Shark Fin Soap Benefits Late Environmentalist’s Final Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is World Oceans Day. It's an opportunity to celebrate our personal connection to the sea. To celebrate, and honor the late visionary environmentalist and filmmaker Rob Stewart, LUSH Fresh Homemade Cosmetics is re-releasing its Shark Fin Soap. Stewart's 2007 award winning film "Sharkwater" inspired global efforts to bank shark-finning. He didn't get to finish his last project, so 100% of the sales of this soap will support the completion of his newest documentary "Sharkwater: Extinction," and the creation of a new foundation that's being established in his name.

The limited-edition soap is made with ingredients from the sea, including arame seaweed and exfoliating fine sea salt, and zesty lime out. If you'd like to swim with the sharks, and help protect them, you can visit LUSHUSA.com or visit any LUSH store to purchase your own shark fin soap.