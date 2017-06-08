Live: Comey says Trump White House lied, ‘chose to defame me’

WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey said Thursday: “Lordy, I hope there are tapes” of his private conversations with President Donald Trump, implying they would offer corroboration of his testimony at a blockbuster Senate hearing.

Comey also testified the Trump administration “chose to defame me,” told “lies, plain and simple” and that he was “confused” by Trump saying he was fired because of the Russia probe.

“The administration chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI by saying the organization was in disarray … those were lies,” Comey said.

However, he also said he did not believe Trump nor his staff had asked him to stop the Russia investigation.

He told the committee that the “shifting explanations” from the White House for why Trump fired him last month “confused” and increasingly concerned him.

Comey said he took particular exception to White House claims the FBI was in disarray and that it was poorly led and had lost confidence in his leadership.

“Those were lies, plain and simple, and I am so sorry that the FBI workforce had to hear them, and I am so sorry that the American people were told them,” Comey said.

Comey seized center stage in a compelling national political drama as he testified that as soon as he met the president-elect during the transition, he decided to create a written record of their meetings.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting,” Comey said.

Comey walked into the hearing room, wearing a dark suit and red tie, and sat impassively while a phalanx of press photographers crowded in front of him to take his picture. He sat alone at the witness table, facing the committee senators.

Republican Senate intelligence committee Chairman Richard Burr promised that the panel would establish the “facts separate from rampant speculation” and lay them before the American people so the nation could move on from the drama over alleged Russian interference in last year’s election.

Comey said he knew that one day he might need a written record of their conversations to defend himself and the FBI.

Comey also said he was disturbed that the president repeatedly raised the issue of his wanting to keep his job and interpreted it as a sign that the president hoped to get something in return.

He also revealed the words that Trump whispered in his ear, when the president summoned him across the room on camera at a reception at the White House shortly after the inauguration.

“What the president whispered in my ear was, ‘I really look forward to working with you,'” Comey said.

Comey related his sense of foreboding when he was asked by Trump to remain behind after after a wider meeting of White House and national security officials in the Oval Office.

“I knew something was about to happen, that I needed to pay very close attention to,” Comey said, explaining why he decided to keep a close record of the meeting.

He also said he believed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions knew that something significant was about to happen, and that Trump’s son-in-law picked up on it too.

Republican Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho sought to water down the impact of Comey’s testimony that Trump had told him that he hoped he would go easy on Flynn in the Russia investigation.

He stressed that according to Comey, Trump had said that he “hoped” for Flynn to be let go, and had not specifically ordered Comey to take that course.

But Comey replied that “I took it as this is what he wants me to do.”