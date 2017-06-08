FOX31 Problem Solvers: How the community is making a difference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers are making a difference and metro area residents are a big part of the effort.

Lucero family helped

When FOX31 viewers saw the heartbreaking story about the death of devoted wife and mother Shuvonne Lucero, the response was overwhelming.

Father Robert Lucero was also injured in the accident that took his wife’s life (they were hit by a drunk driver).

Robert was left unable to work causing a financial hardship for the family. Within hours after the story aired, viewers contributed nearly $12,000 to a GoFundMe page that is still growing.

“There are a lot of great people out there, a lot of angels still looking over a lot of people,” Lucero said.

Businesses help disabled woman

Another example of the kindness shown by businesses in the metro area is our story about Laurel Loney. She is physically disabled but was unable to utilize her bathroom because it was not handicap accessible.

Loney hadn’t had a bath in more than two months. The Problem Solvers contacted a local hotel chain (which prefers to remain anonymous).

Laurel enjoyed a nice hot shower and was even invited to stay at the hotel for an entire week. She exclaimed, “I feel clean, clean and shiny ... I love it. Thank you so much!”

A local contractor saw FOX31’s story and offered to remodel her bathroom at home free of charge.

Insurance company comes through for widow after damaging storm

A final touching story is about a widow, who just lost her husband of 50 years. Shirley Leibovitz said just after her husband died, her home insurance was cancelled, although she paid the bill on time.

She hadn’t made a late payment in 50 years.

Shirley was terrified she wouldn’t be able to afford to repair the extensive hail damage sustained to the home during our last storm.

The Problem Solvers stepped in to investigate and learned a post office box issue held up the payment.

Her insurance company quickly made the necessary changes to reinstate her policy and restore her excellent record.

Through tears of joy she simply said, “Wow ... 'geez,' thank you.”

There are many uplifting stories that FOX31 will continue to share, as we all work together to make a difference for those in need.