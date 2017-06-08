× Food banks gets pet food donation

Food Bank of the Rockies will receive a pet food donation of more than 250,000 meals on Thursday, June 8, from PetSmart’s historic Buy a Bag, Give a Meal program.

For every bag of pet food purchased from PetSmart until Dec. 31, it will donate a meal to a pet in need.

PetSmart Charities teamed up with Feeding America to distribute the pet food to local pets in need in the Denver metro area who are with their families served by local food banks and food pantries.

Food Bank of the Rockies said the donated meals will be distributed to more than 200 agencies, including food pantries and other meal programs, in the Denver area that serve families in need.

This donation from PetSmart and PetSmart Charities is equal to more than 35 percent the total pounds of pet food the organization distributed to all local agencies last year.

PetSmart expects to distribute more than 60 million meals to pets in need across North America through the Buy a Bag, Give a Meal program.