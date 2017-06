Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyday Eats-5280 Burger Bar

Enjoying a nice, juicy burger is as American as apple pie. So, for your next burger fix...you've got to head to 5280 Burger Bar in the Pavilions downtown.

We checked it out in today's Everyday Eats! 5280 Burger Bar is locally owned and operated. Their Denver Pavilions location is the first one to open in Colorado.

They're opening another one in Westminster next month.

http://www.5280burgerbar.com/