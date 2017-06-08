× Douglas County HS teacher, softball coach faces child sexual exploitation, obscenity charges

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — An English teacher and head coach of the Douglas County High School softball team is accused of child sexual exploitation and obscenity.

Brian Stebbins, 41, was arrested June 2. Court records say he was arrested on two charges:

Sexual exploitation of a child — induce or entice (class 3 felony) Promotion of obscenity to a minor (class 6 felony)

The court records say the offense happened on February 1, 2016. The nature of the alleged crime wasn’t part of the court record.

Stebbins was released from jail on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.

The Douglas County High School principal, Tony Kappas, sent a letter to members of the school’s community. It reads in part: