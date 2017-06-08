Watch: A distracted woman in India wearing headphones gets run over by a train. Miraculously, she survives with minor injuries.
Distracted woman gets run over by train
-
Everyday Fit-“The Wonder Woman Workout”
-
San Diego woman says she’s ‘married’ to Southern California train station
-
First woman to officially run Boston Marathon to do it again, 50 years later
-
Nearly 100 passengers helped out of A Line trains after power outage
-
Woman killed, man injured in hit-and-run crash in Denver
-
-
New York EMT run over, killed by man who stole her ambulance
-
Man who snapped viral ‘This is my America’ photo receiving death threats
-
Tennessee woman uses baseball bat to fend off would-be robber
-
Texas woman chronicles battle with stomach cancer up until last day
-
Air India’s all-female crew makes history with around-the-world flight
-
-
Unsolved death on Amtrak train ‘frustrates’ medical examiner
-
Drunk driver gets 12 years for fatal hit-and-run of Boulder bicyclist
-
Fort Morgan robbery ends with high-speed chase, fiery crash on I-76