Deaf singer from Longmont gets standing ovation on ‘America’s Got Talent’

A 29-year-old Longmont native stunned the judges on “America’s Got Talent” when she performed a song she couldn’t hear herself sing.

Mandy Harvey has been singing since she was 4 years old, but everything went silent when she was 18 years old.

On Tuesday night, Harvey took the stage in front of judges Howie Mandel, Mel B., Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Tyra Banks and thousands of viewers.

“I left music after I lost my hearing, and then figured out how to get back into singing with muscle memory, using visual tuners and trusting my pitch,” Harvey explained to the judges, after stepping out of her shoes.

“So your shoes are off because you’re feeling the vibration and following along that way?” Mandel asked.

“I’m feeling the tempo, the beat, through the floor,” Harvey answered.

She performed a song she wrote herself, called “Try” — about her struggle to find meaning in her life after losing her hearing.

“After I lost my hearing I gave up. But I want to do more with my life than just give up,” she explained.

It only took a few bars for Harvey to completely mesmerize the judges and the audience.

Cowell listened with his hands pressed together in front of him, with a surprised smile on his face.

Mandell started a standing ovation before Harvey even finished singing, and was quickly joined by the other three judges and the live audience.

The video of her performance had already been viewed more than 105 million times on the America’s Got Talent Facebook page by Thursday.

On top of that, “Try” hit #36 on the iTunes charts on Thursday.

“THANK YOU!!! I don’t know how to say Thank you enough for all of the love and support pouring in! I am so grateful for my family and friends who never gave up on me when I gave up on myself,” Harvey wrote on Facebook. “I hope you can look in your own life and help to push and encourage those around you!”