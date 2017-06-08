Cyclist killed after being hit by SUV near Chatfield Reservoir

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by an SUV near Chatfield Reservoir on Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near South Wadsworth Boulevard and C-470, the Littleton Fire Department said.

Southbound Wadsworth was closed in the area for the investigation as was the off-ramp at C-470, fire officials said. There’s no estimated time for reopening.

The bicyclist has not been identified, but the Colorado State Patrol said he is a man.

CRASH Update

Wadsworth @ Deer Creek Canyon

Car vs bicycle

Fatal crash, investigators on scene

Expect delays pic.twitter.com/8XngbcZR8g — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) June 8, 2017

CRASH Update

Wadsworth @ Deer Creek

Car vs bicycle

Fatal crash, investigation continues

Unknown ETA to open road pic.twitter.com/5rRSTwkDfu — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) June 8, 2017

SB Wadsworth at C470 will remain closed for an undetermined time after a fatal auto/bicycle accident. The off-ramp @ C470 are closed. pic.twitter.com/1qTR6vxi2q — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) June 8, 2017

LFR is working an accident Southbound Wads just South of C470. Southbound Wads is closed South of C470. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/LE5zrxCAE8 — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) June 8, 2017