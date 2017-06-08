Watch live: ‘Everyday’
Cyclist killed after being hit by SUV near Chatfield Reservoir

Posted 9:39 am, June 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:05AM, June 8, 2017

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by an SUV near Chatfield Reservoir on Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near South Wadsworth Boulevard and C-470, the Littleton Fire Department said.

Southbound Wadsworth was closed in the area for the investigation as was the off-ramp at C-470, fire officials said. There’s no estimated time for reopening.

The bicyclist has not been identified, but the Colorado State Patrol said he is a man.