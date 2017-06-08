Couple’s Cooking Class Makes Great Father’s Day Gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for something unique to do for Dad this Father's Day, why not send him to a couple's cooking class? Local Chef Leah Eveleigh if a Food Network winner of "Cutthroat Kitchen." She'll be teaching couples how to throw together a Filipino Party on Friday, June 16 at The Seasoned Chef. Chef Leah joined us this morning with a sneak peak of some of the food you'll learn to cook in her class.

Tickets for the cooking class are $160 per couple. To get yours, just call (303)377-3222 or go online to TheSeasonedChef.com.