Colorado lawmakers react to James Comey testimony

WASHINGTON — Colorado’s Democratic senator and some of the state’s congressmen reacted to Thursday’s testimony by former FBI Director James Comey to the Senate intelligence committee.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado

“Today’s hearing underscored that this investigation, in combination with the special counsel, must lead us to the whole truth and a resolution for the American people. “The legal case for obstruction of justice is a critical question that the special counsel must examine further. We must also keep our eye on the larger issue: Russian interference in our elections. Former Director Comey’s testimony makes clear that the President is more concerned about his own self-interest than holding the Russians accountable and safeguarding our democracy.”

Rep. Diana DeGette, D-District 1

“Mr. Comey’s written testimony yesterday laid out the facts to the best of his recollection, based on thorough contemporaneous notes,” DeGette said. “His remarks today revealed details that provide even more reason to pursue further questions vigorously, using every appropriate means, for the protection of our country. “By Mr. Comey’s account and those of others, the President of the United States appears to have tried to influence the FBI’s investigation concerning the Trump campaign, Trump White House personnel and Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 election. What remains unclear is the full extent of the administration’s attempts to sway the FBI inquiry and the extent of Russia’s influence on our country’s politics, both last year and now. “Americans still need – and are demanding – answers to these critical questions, which is why today I reaffirm my support of the special counsel appointed to probe the matter, and renew the call for an independent commission to reach longer-term solutions.”

Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-District 5