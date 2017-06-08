× Church bus crash near Atlanta injures at least 17, including some children

ATLANTA — A church bus crashed outside of Atlanta Thursday afternoon. At least 17 people, including some children, were hurt.

Helicopter video of the crash scene showed the charter bus overturned onto its top. The front of the bus was resting next to a dark-colored sedan.

Three air ambulances transported injured patients from the crash site along with several other ambulances on the ground.

The bus belonged to Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama FOX5 in Atlanta reported.

Circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash were not available yet.