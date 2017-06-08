Boulder detectives searching Arkansas landfill for evidence in Ashley Mead homicide

MORRILTON, Ark. — Detectives began searching an Arkansas landfill on Tuesday as they looked for evidence in the Ashley Mead homicide case, the Boulder Police Department said.

Police said Thursday it’s not known how long the search will continue at the landfill in Morrilton, Ark.

Mead, 25, was reported missing on Feb. 12 along with her 1-year-old daughter. The girl was found with her father, Adam Densmore, near Tulsa, Okla., three days later.

Partial remains believed to be Mead’s were found in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Okla., on Feb. 15, but a positive identification wasn’t made until April 3.

Detectives believe Mead was killed in Boulder and dismembered in Louisiana, but the rest of her remains have not been found.

Investigators said the remains might have been left in various places across several states.

Densmore has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-1974 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.