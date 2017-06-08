Authorities search for El Paso County teen missing since April

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance finding a missing and endangered teenager.

Precious Naomi Myers, 15, went missing on April 20 after leaving her house in the 2400 block of Piros Drive in Colorado Springs.

According to authorities, Myers may have been with her friend, 16-year-old Tulane Dersno.

Precious is described as 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 102 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black crop top and white pants with holes in them. She also has an earring in her nose.

The Sheriff’s office has information that she is possibly staying in a condo near John Adams Elementary School at 2101 Manitoba Dr. in Colorado Springs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.