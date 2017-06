Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Austin Henry’s Bicycle Tour Around the World

Austin Henry is a chef whose passions in life are travel, food, wine and surfing.

Well, not surfing right now, because he's bicycling his way around the world and paying his way by cooking for people he meets along the way.

Before leaving Denver...he was a chef at Coohills downtown....he is back in Denver and at Coohills for a few days and then he's heading out again. For another adventure!