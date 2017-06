Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A hot weekend is on tap for the metro areas and plains; 90s will be here for the first time this year.

We will also be closing in on record high territory:

Friday's record 95 - 2012

Saturday's record 99 -2013

Sunday's record 100 - 2013

The last time Denver (DIA) hit the 90s was September 20.

In an average year, there are 44 90-degree days recorded at DIA and 36 for Stapleton (as a point of comparison).

Last year, DIA had 55 and Stapleton had 61.