2 injured after minivan crashes into Denver nail salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two people were injured after a minivan crashed into a nail salon early Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Federal Boulevard and West Florida Avenue.

Police said the female driver was traveling at a high rate of speed while going northbound on Federal when she hit two vehicles and a bench before plowing into the nail salon.

The driver of the minivan was unresponsive when she was pulled out before being taken to a hospital with serious injuries. One other person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The front glass barrier and back wall of the nail salon were taken out because of the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.