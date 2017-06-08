10-year-old girl reported missing from Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A 10-year-old girl was reported missing late Wednesday night after getting separated from a friend while walking during a rainstorm, the Thornton Police Department said.

Kiaya Campbell was walking from her father’s home in the 12400 block of Forest Drive with a 15-year-old friend to a shopping center near East 136th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard about 7 p.m., police said.

The two became separated in the area of the 12900 block of Colorado Boulevard during a storm.

Police said they are searching the area and sent a code red notification to residents in the area.

The girl is described as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue pants and an orange Broncos shirt, and was carrying a black backpack with gray and white camouflage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-977-5069.