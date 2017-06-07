× Weld County family celebrating 100 years of farming

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Spending 100 years tending the same farmland is worth a celebration for one family. The public is invited to tour the Von Trotha-Firestien Historic Farm at Bracewell on Saturday.

The “open farm” event from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. commemorates the Firestien Family’s 100 year connection to the land.

People can tour the farm and learn about its history and structures. There will be activities like pony rides and a blacksmithing demonstration, and there are displays such as antique tractors.

Lunch will be available and provided by the Dairy Gals. A food drive to benefit Weld Food Bank will also take place.

Since 1917 the Firestien family has lived on and farmed the property northwest of Greeley in the settlement of Bracewell.

Peter and Sophia Firestien first lived on the property and were tenant farmers for Bode and Claude Von Trotha, known as the Von Trotha Brothers.

Peter’s son, Conrad Firestien, later took over farming operations and farmed with his son, Chuck Firestien. Chuck’s nephew, Mark Firestien, still farms the property today.

Von Trotha-Firestien Farm is located at the intersection of 83rd Avenue and O Street (30951 County Road 27, Greeley), northwest of Greeley in the settlement of Bracewell. The Farm was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009.

To learn more, visit the farm’s website.