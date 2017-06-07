Weddings get a Digital Upgrade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to dating, maybe you or someone you know met through online dating, exchanged a few Snapchats, went on that first date, and before long you were sharing a Facebook page. In the age of online dating, it should come as no surprise that interpersonal computing is ready to take the next step into wedding planning. The happiest day of your life just got a digital upgrade! Wedding Expert Josey Miller joined us live from New York City with the newest ways to capture, connect, and create the perfect vibe for your wedding day.