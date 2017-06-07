Visits to Rocky Mountain National Park spike in April

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — More people have been streaming into Rocky Mountain National Park this year after setting a record for visitors in 2016.

Park officials said visitor numbers in April were up 21 percent over the same month in 2016.

Last year, 4.5 million visitors visited the park in northern Colorado, creating congestion and long lines, especially on weekends.

Some traffic was temporarily restricted on on most weekends from late June to September at the Bear Lake Road corridor, the Alpine Visitor Center and the Wild Basin area.

That’s expected to happen again this year, park officials said.