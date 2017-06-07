Vehicle crashes into Lakewood gun store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A vehicle crashed into a gun store early Wednesday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The incident happened before 3 a.m. at The Gun Room at 1595 Carr St., just north of West Colfax Avenue, police said.

It's estimated the vehicle was going about 45 mph as it took out a barrier in front of the store, but the suspects did not get past a gate inside the front doors.

The vehicle was abandoned and the owner of the gun store said no weapons were taken in the latest attempted smash-and-grab at metro Denver-area gun stores.

The owner said the gun store was hit before and believes it will cost $20,000 to $30,000 to make repairs. The owner said he has insurance to cover the repair costs.

Police have not released any suspect information. No injuries were reported.