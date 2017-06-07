Vandals shatter windows on at least 10 vehicles in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A residential street in south Aurora was left littered with auto glass Wednesday after police said at least 10 car windows were shot out and shattered. The vandalism occurred near East Quincy Avenue and South Parker Road. No arrests had been made as of late Wednesday.

Victims told FOX31 they believe they were targeted in a rash of drive by shootings.

"I found all the glass on the floor inside the car," victim Armin Amirsanei said.

Police were called to the area around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday as neighbors woke up in disbelief. Courtney Rist's SUV was tagged. So too was her daughter's. Her daughter, Avery, works full time to save for college. She is now out the cost of a new window.

"I put a whole bunch in savings, and here I am having to pull $300 out just to fix my car," Avery told FOX31.

Police believe the vandal or vandals likely used a BB gun. Nothing was reported stolen and no one was hurt. No eyewitnesses had contacted officers as of late Wednesday, according to Aurora Police.

As the sky turned a darker gray in the afternoon, the victims worked to make sure rain would not cause them even more headaches. They're hopeful whoever shot up the neighborhood will face consequences.

Police said they haven't had luck finding surveillance video. Anyone who may've saw anything suspicious in the neighborhood should call Aurora Police.