Shooting inside Iran’s parliament, attack at Ayatollah Khomeini shrine reported

TEHRAN, Iran — There were multiple attacks in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday, according to state media.

A woman was arrested after a bomb attack and shooting spree at the Ayatollah Khomeini shrine south of the city, the semi-official Fars news agency reported..

The news agency reported a second attacker is surrounded by security officers.

That attack occurred at the same time as a shooting in the Iranian parliament, in which at least three people were injured after an attacker stormed the building in central Tehran, according to state-run Press TV.

The broadcaster previously reported that one of the wounded included a security guard.

It is unclear how the attacker or attackers entered the parliament building, which is highly fortified, with multiple security checkpoints.

Gun ownership is tightly controlled in Iran, meaning those who carried out the attacks on the parliament and the shrine likely had to smuggle their weapons into the country.

The location of the second attack is extremely symbolic, targeting the shrine of the Islamic Republic’s founder and first supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

He led the revolution that overthrew the Shah in 1979 and was Iran’s leader for 10 years.

The shrine is the Ayatollah’s burial site, where worshipers flock to pay their respects to the deceased leader.

Terrorist attacks in Iran are rare, but the country — with its largely Shiite population — has been involved in military actions against Sunni terrorist groups such as ISIS, who regard Shiites as apostates.

Last year, Iran’s government said it thwarted “one of the biggest plots” by terror groups targeting Tehran and other major cities during the month of Ramadan.