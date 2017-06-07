× Second teenager pleads guilty in murder plot at high school

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — They plotted to shoot up their Highlands Ranch high school.

They tried to get their hands on guns.

And they were just 16 at the time.

Wednesday, the second of two teenagers accused in that planned attack reached a plea deal with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

Sienna Johnson pleaded guilty to an adult charge and a juvenile charge.

They are guilty pleas that will, at the very least, land her in juvenile prison until she’s 21.

At a time most teenagers are focused on driving, their friends and school activities, Johnson’s attention and that of her friend Brooke Higgins turned to killing their classmates and teachers at Mountain Vista High School in December of 2015.

“This case was extremely troubling for everyone involved,” says District Attorney George Brauchler.

He had to figure out how to ensure public safety and adequate punishment for the then 16-year-olds.

“My goal is for the public to understand how this happened, why it happened and what are the consequences. This was not a couple of kids that said, ‘What if?’ This was more than that and we’re treating it like more than that,” Brauchler said.

It means Johnson agreed to plead guilty to an adult charge of felony menacing and a juvenile charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder with a sentence enhancer of violent juvenile offender.

Johnson’s co-conspirator, Higgins agreed to a similar deal, pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, (an adult charge) and murder solicitation in the first degree (a juvenile charge). But her felony goes away if she stays out of trouble.

If she doesn’t, Higgins faces 8 to 24 years in adult prison.

Johnson will remain a convicted felon no matter what.

“They (Johnson’s family) were willing to take a felony conviction to get out from under the potential for 8 to 24 years (in prison),” Brauchler said.

It is a plea deal the DA says protects the public, but sets up the teens to be rehabilitated.

“At the end of the day, I have great hope these girls will end up growing up to be responsible, law-abiding members of society, that pose a risk to no one. We cannot say that today. That’s why we put this particular sentence in place,” he said.

Johnson will be sentenced August 11. But we already know she’ll receive five years in the Department of Youth Corrections.

Then, she must complete four years probation for the adult charge.

If she violates that probation, then she’ll be hauled off to adult prison for 2 to 6 years.

Higgins received three years in youth corrections and four years probation. But she faces the much harsher sentence if she messes up during probation.