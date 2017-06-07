RTD introduces ‘MyRide’ re-loadable fare cards

DENVER– No more digging for exact change at the bus stop. After years of testing, RTD has introduced the MyRide Smart Card.

RTD describes it as a convenient, flexible and easy way to pay bus and train fare. Just tap the card at a validator, located at the front of buses and near train station kiosks.

RTD will automatically deduct the fare you choose from your card.

Paperless transfers are included when you tap, with a three-hour transfer window after your first trip. Just tap the card again when your board the bus you’re transferring to. Passengers can load the card with up to $200 and re-load it when the balance starts to run out.

MyRide cards are available online and at RTD sales outlets, including select King Soopers and Safeway stores.

If you buy one at a sales outlet, you must register it online. If you lose your card, or it’s stolen, RTD will replace it and transfer your balance to the new card.

MyRide is valid on all regular bus, Call-n-Ride, SkyRide, and rail services. It is not valid on Access-a-Ride, and RTD special services routes, including BroncosRide, RockiesRide, RunRide and SeniorRide.

Another form of fare payment is required to ride these services. Monthly and Day Passes are not yet available with the MyRide program.

MyRide fares are also discounted 25¢ for full fare and 15¢ for discount fare. Discount cardholders still have to show proper ID.