Robin Chocolates Shows Off Boozy Father’s Day Collection

Father's Day is less than two weeks away, and if the Dads in your life love chocolates and beer and cocktails, we have the perfect combination. Robin Autorino is an amazing Chocolatier and Owner of Robin Chocolates in Longmont. She made some gorgeous chocolates for us for Easter and Mother's Day, and now she's back with something special for Dad, chocolates infused with his favorite spirits!

Robin Chocolates is located at 600 S. Airport Road in Longmont. You can call in your orders at (720)204-8003, or go online at RobinChocolates.com