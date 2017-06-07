× Raise a glass! Skyline Beer Garden is opening soon

DENVER – The Skyline Beer Garden opens to the public on Friday, June 9 at Skyline Park in Downtown Denver.

The pop-up beer garden has roughly 40,000 square feet of outdoor space and tented seating so you can sip in the shade.

You can enjoy live music every Friday and Saturday, family friendly games, a mini golf course, and of course, beer.

The beer garden will open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., if the weather permits.

The Skyline Beer Garden is hosted by the Downtown Denver Partnership and the Downtown Denver Business Improvement District.

The pop-up beer garden will stick around until October 7.