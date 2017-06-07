Peyton Manning for president? There’s talk of politics in his future

DENVER – Photos of Peyton Manning golfing with President Donald Trump over the weekend had people speculating if the former Broncos and Colts quarterback could enter the world of politics.

Bleacher Report writer Mike Freeman wrote the idea isn’t as farfetched as some may think.

Freeman reports that one AFC general manager told him, “Peyton Manning will be president one day.”

Freeman also suggested that some of Manning’s former teammates and coaches believe that Manning would be a great politician.

“If he was to become a politician, I assume he’d be incredible at it,” Pat McAfee, who was teammates with Manning on the Colts, told Freeman.

“He’s a leader, a tireless worker and a fabulous communicator. I don’t know much about politics, but I think if you have those three traits, you have a chance of being a real world-changer.

“I hope he gets into it someday; would be great for our country,” McAfee added.

In addition to golfing with the president, Manning was also spotted on the White House lawn with Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Peyton Manning & Sen. Bob Corker of Tenn. depart the W.H. after President Trump returns from a 4.5 hour outing at Trump National Golf Club. pic.twitter.com/TeWn6KjsqO — Al Drago (@Al_Drago) June 4, 2017

Peyton Manning and Sen. Corker joined POTUS at Trump Intl Golf Club today. Golf clubs spotted- no word on day's activity from WH. pic.twitter.com/yVPklecYQl — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) June 4, 2017

Manning would not be the first athlete to ditch sports for politics.

Former President Gerald Ford played football at the University of Michigan and Jack Kemp played quarterback in the NFL for 13 years before turning to politics. Those are just some examples.