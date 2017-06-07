Legal Minute: What To Do After An Injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're ever hurt in an accident, and it's not your fault, or course the first thin you'll do is get the best medical care available. But after that, decisions you make could greatly impact your case. Colorado's Best Attorney Phil Harding shares the Dos and Don'ts in today's Legal Minute.

If you're injured by someone else, here are the Dos and Don'ts on personal injury actions:

DON'T sign a medical release.

DON'T give a statement without an attorney.

DON'T show medical bills that are redacted.

DON'T settle your case until you are done treating.

DO take pictures of the accident scene.

DO take pictures of your injuries.

DO follow your doctor's orders.

DO talk to an attorney to find out your rights.

