Job fair to be held for Colorado Mills employees displaced by hailstorm

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Extensive repairs are still underway after a hailstorm wreaked havoc on the Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood.

The expansive mall could be closed until November, with hundreds of employees out of work as a result.

A job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Marriott Denver West at 1717 Denver W Drive for those displaced by the closure.

The Colorado Department of Labor and American Job Centers put together the fair.

There will be 25 employers from large retailers, and food and beverage outlets will be at the fair with hundreds of positions available.

There will also be people to help employees apply for unemployment benefits.

"Clost to 100 employers have contacted us," said Jill Howard with American Job Centers. "A lot of them are local employers tat were affected by the storm.

"Within hours of hearing that the mall was going to be closed long term, we were scheduling meetings, making telephone calls and mobilizing our resources to assist the employees."

Mall officials said individual tenants with exterior entrances will open as soon as possible. Officials said there is no timeline for reopening the entire mall but hope to be back open before the holiday shopping season.

The movie theater and Target store are open. Target is one of the employers that will be at the job fair.