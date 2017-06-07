Investigators hope video helps them catch man who stole braille signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Investigators hope new video will help them find a man they say stole numerous Braille interpretive signs from Genesee Park.

They hope someone sees the surveillance video and recognizes the suspect.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the man stole 37 signs from Beaver Brook Trailhead. The signs are valued at about $18,000.

The man was caught on camera stealing a laminated paper sign that was being used as a replacement for one of the previously stolen signs.

Investigators think he could be connected to the other sign thefts.