How to adopt a horse

The Dumb Friends League is hosting their annual Harmony Equine Center Open House this Saturday. The facility has now been operating for five years, and in that time they have adopted or transferred out nearly 750 horses. The work Harmony does to get these horses ready for adoption is nothing short of amazing. I’ve attached an alert with more details about the Harmony Equine Center and the open house. The open house is from 10am - 3pm at the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown. There will be guided tours of the facility, games and activities for kids, a chili cook-off, food truck vendors. You can also meet some adoptable horses.