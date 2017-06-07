× Grave of Ohio 8-year-old who killed himself opened to retrieve tablet

CINCINNATI – The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after being bullied was opened on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say that the grave had to be opened to remove a tablet that was needed to investigate Gabriel Taye’s suicide, according to The Associated Press.

The tablet was buried with Gabriel because his mother wanted to ensure “he had something to play with in heaven.”

In a statement, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said that the body wasn’t disturbed and the grave was restored.

The family said that they consented to the exhumation because “they are so desperate for answers.”

Gabriel was found dead in January after he hanged himself with a necktie in his Cincinnati home, according to the attorney.

After his death, a Cincinnati police homicide detective reviewed security video from the boy’s school — Carson Elementary School, that appeared to show the bullying.