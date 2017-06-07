Florida woman gives birth to 13.5-pound baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Florida mother got a huge surprise last month when she gave birth to a 13.5-pound baby.

Christine Corbitt said her first two babies were 9 and 10 pounds, and figured the newest addition wouldn’t be more than that, WFOX reported.

Carleigh Brooke Corbitt surprised her mother and the doctor and weighed in at nearly 14 pounds -- the largest newborn that Dr. Eric Edelenbos has delivered.

“When the baby was coming out, I was like, 'Is this baby ever going to end?' Everybody in the room kind of just stopped during the delivery and was like, 'Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh,'” he said.

Carleigh stayed in the NICU after she was born to get blood sugar levels checked, but was later given the all-clear to go home.

At a three-week checkup, the baby appeared to be happy and healthy.

Corbitt said she plans on taking some much-needed rest.