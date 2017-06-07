Custody battle over Siberian Husky headed for trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. -- The custody fight for a purebred Siberian Husky is heading for trial now that neither side got when they wanted in a Routt County Courtroom last Friday.

“Just very frustrating, I got my dog, but I don’t get my dog," said Dr. Michael Gehrke.

Judge James Garrecht sided with Gehrke at what's called a Show Cause Hearing and ruled the dog belonged to the Canon City doctor.

But because the current owner, Ashlee Anderson, filed a $2,400 dollar bond appealing the decision, she gets to keep the dog with her in Steamboat Springs until the case goes to trial later this summer.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers first told you about this bizarre custody battle over a dog, last month.

The 7-year-old female husky is loved by two different owners.

“She’s my family,” said Anderson, who adopted the dog she calls Sitka three years ago.

But Gehrke, who bought the dog since it was a puppy says Anderson should go buy her own dog, “She doesn’t get the dog period. If she wants a dog, go buy a dog”.

Gehrke lost the dog he calls Maya in 2014, when she wondered off and was found by a woman at an elementary school in Canon City. The woman’s son gave the dog to his friend Ashlee.

Since that time, Anderson has grown very attached to the dog.

"After this long, I thought she’s mine now," said Anderson.

But in February, the dog got loose once again, this time from Anderson. The dog was picked up by Steamboat Springs Animal Control and thanks to a microchip, was traced 200 miles back to Gehrke in Canon City.

That's when Anderson offered to pay Gehrke $1,200 dollars, the same amount he originally paid for the dog.

Gehrke refused, “I don’t want any money, I just want my dog back” he said.

That’s when he filed a lawsuit in Routt County to get his dog back but Friday's legal victory was short lived, since Anderson is appealing.

Like most emotional custody battles, this canine case is now headed to trial. “My worst fear is it would drawn out like this” says Gehrke, but according to Anderson, “We’re going to fight, next step is war”.

The judge warned both sides they should try to reach an agreement before trial because this case is only going to get more expensive.

A trial will most likely to be set later this summer and the FOX31 Problem Solvers will be there to give you the full update.