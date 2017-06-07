Company agrees to repair driveway, but says Colorado weather tough on asphalt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Johan Stokvis takes pride in his yard, but when he installed an asphalt driveway four years ago, he didn't imagine it would end up with cracks and holes, especially after paying $6,000 for the job.

“We had to cut (a portion) out and fill it in because it was a trip hazard at night,” He said.

Stokvis told the FOX31 Problem Solvers his contract called for 4 inches of asphalt but it is thinner now and he said the problems began while the driveway was still under warranty.

The Problem Solvers talked to the contractor and learned weather conditions and weight from large vehicles can compress asphalt over time.

Still, the company agreed to repair Stokvis’ driveway.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers will return when the driveway is finished and provide an update.