× Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes newborn lynx kittens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s just another reason of many to visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo this year. Zoo staff are welcoming a new litter of Canada lynx kittens.

The four kittens were born May 6 to mom Migina. Zookeepers say she’s a protective and aware mom who’s taking great care of her babies. This is Migina’s third litter.

Keepers also say the kittens are already learning to walk — but in doing so, are stumbling a bit on their big feet.

The kittens won’t be officially on display to the public for “a little while,” but apparently you might be able to sneak a peek in their off-exhibit area from the Grizzly Boardwalk.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.