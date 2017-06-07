Broomfield police looking for attempted carjacker

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police in Broomfield are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried to carjack a woman at an apartment complex near Highway 36 and Northwest Parkway on Sunday.

It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 13600 block of Via Varra Road, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

The man simulated a weapon in his pocket and ordered the woman to get out of her car, police said. She immediately drove off and the man ran after her.

Police used a K-9 to search the area but didn’t find the man.

The suspect is described as possibly Hispanic or Middle Eastern, with black hair, full bear and mustache. He is about 6-foot-3.

If you have any information related to this incident please contact Detective Dale Hammell at 303.464.5733.