Bars across U.S. holding watch parties for James Comey’s testimony

WASHINGTON – Several bars across America are opening early on Thursday to hear fired FBI Director James Comey testify for the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The testimony is expected to begin at 8 a.m. mountain time and several bars from Washington D.C. to San Francisco are opening early with politically-themed drinks and food.

Shaw’s Tavern in Washington D.C. is serving Russian vodka cocktails and “FBI sandwiches” for what they call “The Comey Hearing Covefe.”

Thursday we are opening early for our Comey Hearing Covfefe! pic.twitter.com/o7o2XsFzl2 — Shaw's Tavern (@ShawsTavern) June 6, 2017

Union Pub in Washington has promised to buy a round of drinks for the house every time President Trump tweets about the hearing.

TOMORROW: We open at 9:30AM & buying a round of drinks for the house every time @realDonaldTrump Tweets about the #ComeyHearing! #ThisTown pic.twitter.com/7xX4btxKoC — Union Pub (@UnionPub) June 7, 2017

In Houston, Axelrad bar has come up with drinks like “Impeachmint,” “Bad hombre,” “Paid Protester,” and “Frozen Covfefe.”

Meanwhile some media outlets are creating games out the testimony, such as the Seattle Times’ James Comey drinking game.

Comey is expected to talk about the details surrounding memos he wrote about his one-on-one meetings with President Trump. In particular, about the FBI’s investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

FOX31 and Channel 2 will be carrying Comey’s testimony online, on TV, and on Facebook.