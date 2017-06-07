3 of NASA’s new astronaut candidates have Colorado connections

HOUSTON — Three of NASA’s 12 new astronaut candidates have strong ties to Colorado.

The space agency selected five women and seven men from a record pool of more than 18,300 applicants. It’s the largest astronaut class since 2000.

The 12 new astronaut candidates will now go through two years of training at the Johnson Space Center in Houston before they will be qualified to go on future space missions and join NASA’s 44 active-duty astronauts.

NASA said they could be assigned to any of a variety of missions, including: performing research on the International Space Station, launching from American soil on spacecraft built by commercial companies, and departing for deep space missions on NASA’s new Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket.

Vice President Mike Pence and Robert Lightfoot, the acting administrator for NASA, introduced the new astronauts Wednesday at the Johnson Space Center.

Here are the three astronaut candidates with Colorado connections:

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Dominick of Wheat Ridge is currently stationed in Japan. His credentials include:

Navy test pilot school

Master’s in systems engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School

Navy strike fighter squadron 115

Jessica Watkins of Lafayette currently lives in Pasadena, California. Her credentials include:

Post-doctoral fellow at the California Institute of Technology

Ph.D. in geology from UCLA

U.S. Army Maj. Francisco Rubia of Miami, Florida currently lives in Colorado Springs. His credentials include: