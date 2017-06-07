× 11-year-old entrepreneur from Colorado turns lemonade into big business

DENVER — An 11-year-old boy from Colorado who founded his own organic lemonade company has signed a deal with a major juice company.

Jack Bonneau started selling lemonade at local farmers markets when he was 8 years old, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

He expanded to multiple locations and founded Jack’s Stands & Marketplaces.

This past November, Jack appeared on Shark Tank, seeking $50K for 10 percent equity. It was a deal guest shark Chris Sacca couldn’t pass up.

On Wednesday, Bonneau announced a new partnership with Santa Cruz Organic.

This summer, he’ll serve a variety of Santa Cruz Organic lemonades, fruit juices, carbonated beverages and agua frescas at his stands, the company announced.

“Jack started out by selling organic lemonade at local farmers markets. As his idea grew, he wanted to give back by helping other kids learn how to start a business and operate their own lemonade stand,” Santa Cruz Organics stated.

Bonneau offered these tips to run a successful lemonade stand:

Quality Products: Serve products with only the highest quality ingredients to keep customers coming back for more.

Customer Service: Be friendly and talk with everyone who walks by. It’s common to get a lot of “no thank you’s”, but you’ll see an increase in sales versus saying nothing, plus it helps your kids get experience and build confidence!

Operations: Keep track of all your expenses like lemonade, cups, straws, etc., and at the end of each day add up the sales and subtract your expenses. Lastly, add in any tips, and this amount is your profit. Encourage your kids to do the math themselves, it’ll help them in school and to understand some business basics to start a business and operate their own lemonade stand.

Bonneau is a seventh-grader at STEM Magnet Lab School in Northglenn.

“He is member of the National Junior Honor Society, a black belt in Wado-Ryu Karate, plays the piano, loves school, math and programming; and enjoys his family, friends, and his dog Curtsy,” according to a statement published on PR Newswire.