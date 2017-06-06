Young Life: Broadway to Africa 2017

Broadway to Africa 2017 plays June 9, 10, & 11 at Valor Art Center.

“Broadway to Africa is a community of people offering their time, talent, hearts, and creativity for the sole purpose of providing an opportunity for African and Middle Eastern adolescents to experience the love of Jesus at a Young Life camp in their home country,” the website states. “Every year, thousands of adolescents and their leaders go to camp in Africa or the Middle East (over 90,000 projected this year), and through the vehicle of Broadway music—a truly American art form—Broadway to Africa helps to make that possible…please join us!”

​To buy tickets, click here.