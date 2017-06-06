Wink and Wink Dispels Myths about Debt Relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many people in need of debt relief are concerned about the impact it has on their credit score. There is a lot of misunderstanding about this issue, which can cause people in need of debt relief to make bad decisions. Mike Wink from Wink & Wink Law Firm joined us to dispel the rumors and offer guidance. Wink and Wink specializes in Bankruptcy and Debt Relief.

Call Wink and Wink now for your free consultation and start developing a plan at (888)669-9465. You can find them online at WinkAndWink.com.