× Voters in Greenwood Village decide what to do with area around Orchard light rail station

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A special election was held Tuesday in Greenwood Village. Voters were deciding what to do with the area around the Orchard Road Light Rail Station.

The train station is just west of I-25 and north of Orchard Road.

The surrounding area is a business park currently.

Developers and city planners want to make it a mixed-use area with offices, homes and retail establishments.

To do that, they’re asking voters to change Greenwood Village’s comprehensive plan.

The city council approved the plan in March. Then the mayor said he would veto it.

Instead, the decision was given to voters.

Ballots went out last month and they were due back Tuesday by 7 p.m.

This special election cost taxpayers about $36,000 to execute.

We will have results here as soon as we get them.