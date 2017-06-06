Tranquilo Mat Soothes Crying Babies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This product was invented by a Maternity Nurse and Crying Baby Specialist. The Tranquilo Mat uses soothing technology to help your baby (and parents) adjust to the "4th Trimester," when it can be really challenging to get your baby to stop crying. The Tranquilo Mat mimics the sounds and motions of a mother's womb. It's battery operated and cord-free, has a waterproof interior, washable cover, and it fits in any diaper bag! They start at $84.99 at TranquiloMat.com.