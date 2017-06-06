Comfort Design Mats are "made for children, designed for parents." They create a gorgeous shared space for play, work, and better living. The large foam play mats are waterproof, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic. They come in an assortment of patterns and colors to compliment your home decor. They look like area rungs, but they're softer, easier to clean, free of shedding, and won't accumulate stains or buildup. And unlike interlocking puzzle and tile mats, they won't let liquid seep through or come apart during play. They're $149, but if you visit ComfortDesignMats.com, you can get the same grey lattice one we have for just $124 today.
Stylish Play Mats Made for Children, Designed for Parents
