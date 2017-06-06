A Colorado group called Parents Against Underage Smartphones is petitioning for a ballot initiative that would ban the sale of smartphones to children younger than 13. Dr. Tim Farnum started Parents Against Underage Smartphones, and began looking into legislation. That ballot initiative would establish fines on retailers who sell smartphones to preteens after having been warned. The fines begin at $500 and go to a maximum of $20,000 for fifth and subsequent offenses. The group needs nearly 100,000 signatures to get the initiative on the 2018 ballot.
Should children under the age of 13 be banned for Smart phones?
